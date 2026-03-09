Countdown to Liberty! (1048)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00217Countdown to Liberty! (1048)The strange case of an undeclared warBrian J KaremMar 09, 2026217ShareWTF are we up to now?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump's economic impact29 mins ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump fires Noem2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThere is no justification for the Iranian war3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's ongoing grift4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1049)Mar 7 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1050)Mar 7 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1051)Mar 6 • Brian J Karem