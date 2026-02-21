Countdown to Liberty! (1063)

Still fresh off of his loss in the U.S. Supreme Court, Donald Trump has decided to make Americans and the rest of the world pay for his humiliation with 15% across the board tariff to everyone on earth - and maybe even those aliens he says doesn’t exist at Area 51 - because you know it’s the Democrats fault and he deported them to Neptune. Sigh.
