Countdown to Liberty! (1096)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002615Countdown to Liberty! (1096)Donald Trump has lost his mindBrian J KaremJan 20, 20262615ShareEvery day is just like chaos in a blender!Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump's European tariffs2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonTrump's Greenland gambit2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1097)Jan 19 • Brian J KaremTrump threatens to use the insurrection actJan 18 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonDue Process protects the innocent - not the guiltyJan 18 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonThe government hides informationJan 18 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonReporters should support each otherJan 18 • Brian J Karem