Countdown to Liberty! (1114)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00311Countdown to Liberty! (1114)What a year we're havingBrian J KaremJan 02, 2026311ShareDonald Trump, can you believe it, started off the year golfing?Poor guy. Works all the time.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsHappy New Year!Jan 1 • Brian J KaremThis guy has "zero" characterDec 31, 2025 • Brian J KaremThe problems of the wealthy owning the mediaDec 31, 2025 • Brian J KaremTrump's racism and misogyny Dec 31, 2025 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1116)Dec 31, 2025 • Brian J KaremThe hypocrisy of Trump and MAGADec 30, 2025 • Brian J KaremRevisiting childhood traumaDec 30, 2025 • Brian J Karem