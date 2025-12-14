Countdown to Liberty! (1133)

(sung to the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas)

On the first day of Trumpy my true love gave to me, one unitary presidency.

On the second day of Trumpy my true love gave to me, two broken branches of government and one unitary presidency.

On the third day of Trumpy my true love gave to me, three pirated oil tankers, 2 broken branches and a unitary presidency.

On the fourth day of Trumpy my true love gave to me, 4 brain worms, 3 oil tankers, 2 broken branches and a unitary presidency.

On the fifth day of Trumpy my true love gave to me, FIVE GOLDEN MAGA HATS! 4 brain worms, 3 oil tankers, 2 broken branches and a unitary presidency.

On the Sixth day of Trumpy my true love gave to me: six ass-kissing justices, 5 Golden MAGA HATS! 4 brain worms, 3 oil tankers, 2 broken branches and a unitary presidency.

On the Seventh day of Trumpy my true love gave to me Seven raging wars, 6 ass kissers, 5 GOLDEN MAGA HATS! 4 brain worms, 3 oil tankers, 2 broken branches and a unitary presidency.

On the Eighth day of Trumpy my true love gave to me eight angry allies, 7 raging wars, 6 ass kissers, 5 GOLDEN MAGA HATS! 4 brain worms, 3 oil tankers, 2 broken branches and unitary presidency.

On the ninth day of Trumpy my true love gave to me nine broken laws, 8 angry allies, 7 raging wars, 6 ass kissers, 5 GOLDEN MAGA HATS! 4 brain worms, 3 oil tankers, 2 broken branches and a unitary presidency.

On the tenth day of Trumpy my true love gave to me, Ten ICE raids, 9 broken laws, 8 angry allies, 7 raging wars, 6 ass kissers, 5 GOLDEN MAGA HATS! 4 brain worms, 3 oil tankers, 2 broken branches and a unitary presidency.

On the eleventh day of Trumpy my true love gave to me, eleven Epstein files, 10 ICE raids, 9 broken laws, 8 angry allies, 7 raging wars, 6 ass kissers, 5 GOLDEN MAGA HATS! 4 brain worms, 3 oil tankers, 2 broken branches and a unitary presidency.

On the twelfth day of Trumpy my true love gave to me, 12 cabinet billionaires, 11 Epstein files, 10 ICE raids, 9 broken laws, 8 angry allies, 7 raging wars, 6 ass kissers, 5 GOLDEN MAGA HATS! 4 brain worms, 3 oil tankers, 2 broken branches . . . and a unitary presidency.