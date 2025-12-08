Countdown to Liberty! (1139)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002234Countdown to Liberty! (1139)Donald Trump and his band of intrepid dystopian idiotsBrian J KaremDec 08, 20252234ShareThe FIFA Peace Prize and Donald Trump’s lunacy.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsJames Joyce and Donald Trump3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremFIFA and the Drowsy Don7 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1140)Dec 7 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1141)Dec 5 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1142)Dec 4 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1143)Dec 3 • Brian J KaremActing Boats in the CaribbeanDec 3 • Brian J Karem