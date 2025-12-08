Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Countdown to Liberty! (1139)

Donald Trump and his band of intrepid dystopian idiots
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Dec 08, 2025

The FIFA Peace Prize and Donald Trump’s lunacy.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture