Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Countdown to Liberty! (1147)

Fire Pete Hegseth
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Nov 30, 2025

The so-called Secretary of War (Defense Secretary to the real world) Pete “I love my makeup mirror” Hegseth is catching heat for the way he has directed the military efforts against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean. “Kill them All” is even a bit much for some of the more anal-retentive members of Trump’s Regime.

So? Fire Hegseth. End of Story.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture