Countdown to Liberty! (1147)

The so-called Secretary of War (Defense Secretary to the real world) Pete “I love my makeup mirror” Hegseth is catching heat for the way he has directed the military efforts against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean. “Kill them All” is even a bit much for some of the more anal-retentive members of Trump’s Regime.
So? Fire Hegseth. End of Story.
