Countdown to Liberty! (1151)

With his hair cut short and his attitude wrong, oh where oh where can he be?

Trumpenstein is at Mar-a-Lago for the rest of the week, but his administration is still trying to steamroll over the Constitution, eliminate whistle blower protection so Trump can ruin the lives of anyone should they report that he’s broken the law.

Never mind the economy- he ain’t telling, but if inflation is getting you down, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says just move from a blue state to a red state.

There. All better.