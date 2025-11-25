Countdown to Liberty! (1152)

A federal judge has thrown out the case against James Comey and Letitia James after ruling that Trump illegally appointed his former insurance attorney Lindsey Halligan to the post of US attorney for eastern district of Virginia. The Trump appointed judge said Halligan had ‘no lawful authority’ to indict former FBI director and New York attorney general.
