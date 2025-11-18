Countdown to Liberty! (1158)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002115Countdown to Liberty! (1158)It's official Trump has lost itBrian J KaremNov 18, 20252115ShareThe people don’t work for the president. The president works for us.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump loves MBS. "Your closest friends are a mirror."2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorVoices Outside the U.S.3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremNO Epstein solution in site6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's goal in Venezuela9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1159)23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCanceling Cancel CultureNov 17 • Brian J KaremThe Right Wing reporting poolNov 17 • Brian J Karem