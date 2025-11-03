Countdown to Liberty! (1173)

Before he was president Trump said if you are the president then you OWN any government shutdown. The longest shutdown in U.S. history occurred during his first administration, as did the second longest shutdown.

We’re less than 48 hours from a new record. Air traffic controllers are frazzled. SNAP benefits are threatened and we’re heading into a holiday season filled with strife.

Trump, who owns the House, Senate, White House and Supreme Court is blaming Democrats who want to make sure people keep their healthcare.