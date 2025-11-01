Countdown to Liberty! (1175)

The Great Gatsby vilified the Gilded age and the roaring 20s while Donald Trump embraces the decadence of that era.
How delicious was it to see him at a “Gatsby” themed party for Halloween, and then could be found golfing at one of his private courses the next day.
Meanwhile 42 million people have lost their SNAP benefits. Trump doesn’t seem to care one way or another.
