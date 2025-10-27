Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1180)

What if the government shutdown never ends?
Brian J Karem
Oct 27, 2025
Donald Trump is out of the country. The Republicans and Democrats aren’t talking. Congress isn’t working. SNAP benefits are soon to run out. The air traffic controllers, TSA, the military and others are struggling without pay.

But, this is just as Donald likes it. Without a working government Trump can do whatever in the Hell he wants.

What if the government shutdown never ends? What then?

