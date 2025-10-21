Countdown to Liberty! (1186)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript225Countdown to Liberty! (1186)Trump makes no move to stop the government shutdownBrian J KaremOct 21, 2025225ShareTranscriptNo movement on the government shutdown, but Trump rallies his troops.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsNo Kings . . . and now what?11 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe endgame for Epstein 14 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump and his shit demon23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (1187)Oct 20 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1188)Oct 20 • Brian J KaremFirst Day at the White HouseOct 19 • Brian J KaremFeelings versus FactsOct 19 • Brian J Karem