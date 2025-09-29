Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
1

Countdown to Liberty! (1208)

How do you get peace in the middle east without talking to everyone
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Sep 29, 2025
1
1
Share

Donald Trump has a 20 point plan to end the war in Gaza.

Great.

Now, what about Jeff Epstein?

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture