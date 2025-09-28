Countdown to Liberty! (1210)

Remember the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Trump said he gave up all the classified info. Then he said the FBI planted it and then he said he did a Vulcan mind meld to declassify it and it’s all his anyway.

So, I filed a FOIA to get that information before the public.

Now Trump in his “Pay-to-play” political world wants to charge me $50K just to take my suit forward in a timely fashion.

Justice my eye.