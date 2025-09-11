Countdown to Liberty! (1226)

United We Stand. Divided We Fall. That’s the state motto of Kentucky.
Looks like we’re headed for a fall. Rather than uniting and dialing back on the violent rhetoric after GOP activist Charlie Kirk was murdered, Today Donald Trump threatened the “Far Left” even though as we speak, no one has been arrested and charged for Kirk’s unacceptable and brutal murder.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.