Countdown to Liberty! (1226)

Donald Trump ignores Epstein, Putin and Gaza . . .while threatening Democrats.
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Sep 11, 2025
United We Stand. Divided We Fall. That’s the state motto of Kentucky.

Looks like we’re headed for a fall. Rather than uniting and dialing back on the violent rhetoric after GOP activist Charlie Kirk was murdered, Today Donald Trump threatened the “Far Left” even though as we speak, no one has been arrested and charged for Kirk’s unacceptable and brutal murder.

