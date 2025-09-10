Countdown to Liberty! (1227)

A month ago when Melissa Hortman, a democratic representative in Minnesota, and her husband Mark were gunned down, I said violence wasn’t the answer.

Today as we all saw video of Charlie Kirk getting gunned down, I am repeating myself.

My concern is that Trump will use this moment as Hitler used the Reichstag Fire to seize more control. And the Congress will probably give it to him.

But, I hope that somewhere there is someone who will remember what Bobby Kennedy said on the night that Martin Luther King was gunned down - in quoting the Greek philosopher Aeschylus as he tried to calm a nation. "In our sleep, pain which cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart until, in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom through the awful grace of God".