Countdown to Liberty! (1228)

Donald Trump declares war on Illinois
Brian J Karem
Sep 10, 2025
The man who wants the Nobel Peace prize has opened his military campaign on Illinois with Ice Raids.

A surprise to the Illinois Governor, Donald Trump is trying to flex his muscles while trying to deflect from the Growing Epstein Scandal.

It’s a race to the bottom to see how much Donny can destroy before he’s stopped.

It’s his favorite reality show.

