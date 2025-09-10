Countdown to Liberty! (1228)

The man who wants the Nobel Peace prize has opened his military campaign on Illinois with Ice Raids.
A surprise to the Illinois Governor, Donald Trump is trying to flex his muscles while trying to deflect from the Growing Epstein Scandal.
It’s a race to the bottom to see how much Donny can destroy before he’s stopped.
It’s his favorite reality show.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.