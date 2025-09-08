Countdown to Liberty! (1229)

Donald Trump says the Epstein case is a Democratic Hoax.
Today the House Committee investigating Epstein a cartoon Trump drew, that he said he didn’t draw, and didn’t send to his best friend that he didn’t know.
And the Speaker of the House, who yesterday said Trump was an FBI informant, today admitted he lied about that.
Oh, and Donald says he wants a Christian Nationalist nation.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.