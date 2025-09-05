Countdown to Liberty! (1232)

Donald Trump wants to change the Defense Department to the War Department. He’s authorized the use of deadly force on civilians in both Venezuela and North Korea and he still claims he’s “solved” seven wars in seven months - and three “pre wars” (a pre war would technically be peace).
And he still wants the Nobel Peace Prize. He’s batshit nuts and dangerously so. Can the nation and the world survive this seriously delusional dimwit?
