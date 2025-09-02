Countdown to Liberty! (1235)

Donald Trump temporarily put those death conspiracy theories to rest (Hint: He’s not dead yet) to dump on Colorado for supporting mail-in ballots and send Space Force to Alabama.

The question, of course, is with all those professionals in Alabama, will the state turn purple or blue?

Who knows, Trump started railing about other things bothering him, prompting some to say, “Can’t he got back to the golf course? It was so much more peaceful when he wasn’t here.”