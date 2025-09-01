Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1236)

Happy Labor Day! Donny does golf - again
Brian J Karem
Sep 01, 2025
For a third day in a raw, The President of the United States stayed on a golf course in Virginia, celebrating Labor Day.

He hasn’t spoken in public since last week, and he’s getting ready to face a returning Congress that promises to be about one thing: Jeff Epstein - well at least in the first week.

Trump isn’t happy about that, he’s suffering through some health scares, and apparently had a horrible golf outing on Monday.

Oh well . . .

