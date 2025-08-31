Countdown to Liberty! (1237)

Donald Trump spent another day golfing and not talking to the press.
He’s not not dead Jim (Kirk). The man with the bruised hands, swollen ankles, stilted gate and befuddled look is just buried on the back nine at his favorite local golf course.
He might be ill, but of course he still doesn’t want to talk about the Epstein Files - though Congress will take that up when they return next week.
