Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

Countdown to Liberty! (1237)

He's not dead Jim (Kirk) . . .he might be delusional, but he still doesn't want to talk about Epstein.
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 31, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

Donald Trump spent another day golfing and not talking to the press.

He’s not not dead Jim (Kirk). The man with the bruised hands, swollen ankles, stilted gate and befuddled look is just buried on the back nine at his favorite local golf course.

He might be ill, but of course he still doesn’t want to talk about the Epstein Files - though Congress will take that up when they return next week.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture