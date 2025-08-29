Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
5

Countdown to Liberty! (1239)

Oh where oh where has our little Donald gone . . .
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 29, 2025
1
5
Share
Transcript

Today the Trump regime fired EPA staffers for criticizing the administration.

Meanwhile Firefighters in Washington State were picked up by Border Patrol as they battled a blaze!

Trump says he is the Supreme Leader - but no one has seen him since he staged a Monday morning reality show with members of his bargain basement cabinet.

Is Donny okay?

OH, and where’s the Epstein files?

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture