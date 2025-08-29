Countdown to Liberty! (1239)

Today the Trump regime fired EPA staffers for criticizing the administration.
Meanwhile Firefighters in Washington State were picked up by Border Patrol as they battled a blaze!
Trump says he is the Supreme Leader - but no one has seen him since he staged a Monday morning reality show with members of his bargain basement cabinet.
Is Donny okay?
OH, and where’s the Epstein files?
