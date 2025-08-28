Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Countdown to Liberty! (1240)

Donald Trump needs a nap after burning down the country
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 28, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Donald has been absent in front of the camera since directing his latest reality show “Donny’s Empty Cabinet” on Monday.

But old Don the Con, or whoever is pulling his leash, is busy destroying the CDC, the FED and getting ready for a long labor day weekend.

After all, Demented Don had to work for almost four hours Monday!

(SHOCK!)

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture