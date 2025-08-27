Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1241)

Donny takes a day of rest after a marathon cabinet session
Brian J Karem
Aug 27, 2025
Donald Trump wasn’t seen nor heard today. After all he put in more than three hours yesterday in a cabinet meeting reality show wherein people praised him and damn near cried if he doesn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize.

And what do we have to look forward to? Well, Labor day is coming up, so Trump will probably spend more time on the back nine. . . if he’s ambulatory that is.

