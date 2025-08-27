Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Countdown to Liberty! (1242)

The trained seals barked in the cabinet room
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 27, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

For four hours, Donald Trump sat through idolized praise from his thankful minions as they clucked their approval over everything he’s ever done.

“What a wonderful tie!” “You should have the Nobel Peace Prize” “How Brilliant you are!” No one seemed to care that the country in which they grew up was gone. In fact they seemed joyous of the occasion: After all they’re getting everything they’ve ever wanted at the expense of everyone else . . .

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture