Countdown to Liberty! (1242)

For four hours, Donald Trump sat through idolized praise from his thankful minions as they clucked their approval over everything he’s ever done.

“What a wonderful tie!” “You should have the Nobel Peace Prize” “How Brilliant you are!” No one seemed to care that the country in which they grew up was gone. In fact they seemed joyous of the occasion: After all they’re getting everything they’ve ever wanted at the expense of everyone else . . .