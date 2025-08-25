Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1243)

Dangerous Donny is always pissed at something
Aug 25, 2025
Transcript

Donald Trump spent today signing an Executive Order that goes against a Supreme Court ruling.

He’ also pissed at a couple of news networks and he says he isn’t a dictator, but he could be.

