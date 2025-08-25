Countdown to Liberty! (1244)

According to a couple of White House sources, Trump had a bad day on the golf course today.
He was actually seen driving to his SUV after the 18th hole, and beat feet out of Sterling VA.
Now more than 25 % of his time spent on a golf course, millions spent on it - and Trump can’t find money for cancer research.
Maybe if we gave him a set of golf clubs.
