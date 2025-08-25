Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
5

Countdown to Liberty! (1244)

Donald Trump disappears on the back nine again
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 25, 2025
1
5
Share
Transcript

According to a couple of White House sources, Trump had a bad day on the golf course today.

He was actually seen driving to his SUV after the 18th hole, and beat feet out of Sterling VA.

Now more than 25 % of his time spent on a golf course, millions spent on it - and Trump can’t find money for cancer research.

Maybe if we gave him a set of golf clubs.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture