Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1245)

If you want to get to heaven Donald, you've already raised Hell
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 24, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Donald Trump was so very busy today, as he is every weekend, on the back nine at his favorite local golf course near the White House.

While people speculate that he has serious heart issues (He revealed in his first physical during his first administration that he had heart disease) Donald sent an email to his MAGA supporters this weekend he wants to get…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture