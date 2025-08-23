Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1246)

Trump now says he solved three "pre-wars" whatever in the Hell that B.S. means
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 23, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Donald Trump remains the king of the grift.

Today he said the Epstein Case was a Democratic Hoax.

He said he was going to invade Chicago.

He said he knows more about low-income housing than anybody.

He claimed to be the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in the U.S.

He shared a picture of his boyfriend Vlad the Impaler Putin and tried to claim a FIFA trophy as hi…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture