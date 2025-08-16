Countdown to Liberty! (1253)

Trump flew to Alaska today to meet with Vladimir Putin and try to stop the war in Ukraine. On the way to the Summit, he told Reuters reporter Steve Holland in a gaggle on AF1 that he wanted “cease fire rapidly.” And, “The war has got to stop. The killing has to stop.”

He met with Putin for three hours. Putin brought Russian businessmen with him to try and sweeten the deal. Afterward both men appeared on stage and Trump said, “there’s no deal til there’s a deal,” and “We didn’t get there but there is a good chance of getting there.”

Putin put the business interests first and also said that had President Trump been president in 2021 there probably would have been no war - echoing Trump’s favorite line - along with “Russia. Russia. Russia hoax.”

But the war was already ongoing when Trump was in office the first time - a fact that both men conveniently forgot.

Turns out Trump wasn’t swayed by business propositions. This is the one time money wouldn’t work. Trump wants something more valuable to him than money - he wants a Nobel Peace Prize. Today, he didn’t get it.