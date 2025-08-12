Countdown to Liberty! (1257)

Donald Trump looked like the leader of the Rogue’s Gallery as he started a fire in the Brady Briefing room and then said he had put it out.
No facts to guide him. No humility and no sense, he announced the federal government was taking over the Washington D.C. metropolitan police department just because he can.
And his minions in the Brady Briefing room bleated their approval.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post