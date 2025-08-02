Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1266)

Where oh where has our little Trump gone . . .oh where oh where can he be?
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Aug 02, 2025
Maybe he’s in bed with Satan?

Well the White House called a “lid” at 9 a.m. eastern time.

Since then Trump has been enjoying his life - posting on social media and doing God only knows what else.

Two things will set him off immediately. Say the words “jobs report” or “Jeff Epstein and watch him spin around like the Tasmanian Devil on meth.

