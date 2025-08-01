Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

1

Countdown to Liberty! (1267)

Donald Trump screams "Off with his head!" after bad job numbers
Brian J Karem
Aug 01, 2025
Transcript

There apparently is no basement when it comes to Donald Trump’s political behavior.

I have no idea about his personal behavior, but his out of court settlements, court rulings against him - civil and criminal - as well as being a good friend for many years with arguably the most infamous human trafficker of young girls since the end of the Civil War, Jeff Epstein, let’s just say his resume as a youth football coach would be a little thin . . .

And Trump will do anything to stop talking about Jeff Epstein - So, “Off with their head!”

