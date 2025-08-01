Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1268)

Donald Trump avoids talking about Jeff Epstein . . .
Brian J Karem
Aug 01, 2025
Trump wants to expand the White House, his Pep Secretary says he should get the Nobel Peace Prize.

But Donald Trump can’t avoid the Jeff Epstein Issue and he wishes it would all just go away.

