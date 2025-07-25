Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1274)

Donald Trump stumbles over Gaza
Brian J Karem
Jul 25, 2025
Donald Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize so bad, he’ll kill for it. Literally. He left for Scotland today talking about the war in the Middle East and says of Hamas “I think they want to die.” He urged Israel to “finish the job. Fight. Clean it up.”

And while he wallowed in genocide he also claimed Barack Obama staged a coup.

If it sounds like it makes no sense, that’s only because it doesn’t.

