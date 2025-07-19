Countdown to Liberty! (1281)

Donald Trump’s latest actions in a SLAPP suit (strategic lawsuit against public participation) find him going after the Wall Street Journal after that newspaper published a report that detailed a bawdy drawing Trump sent Jeff Epstein on his 50th birthday.
He doesn’t plan to win it, he just wishes to intimidate the WSJ into submission - like he did CBS.
