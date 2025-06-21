Countdown to Liberty (1309)

Donald heads off to Bedminster this weekend, snapped back in two court cases, and extremely upset that the American worker gets too many “Non-working” holidays.

And, you guessed it, this is coming from a President who spends about 25 percent of his time on the back nine.

But the funniest part of Trump today? Demanding the DOJ investigate the 2020 election because he says he won it “In a landslide.”

His mental deterioration is dramatic.