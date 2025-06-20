Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty (1310)

Israel and Iran - it's all Don's fault
Brian J Karem
Jun 20, 2025
Transcript

The Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was an agreement reached in 2015 between Iran and several world powers, including the United States under the Obama administration. It aimed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

It was signed by Iran, the P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, and the United States), and the European Union (EU). The agreement was reached on July 14, 2015.

Trump walked away from it in 2018. Everything going on in the Middle East is Trump’s fault. It is his greatest failure.

