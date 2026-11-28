Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2611Countdown to Liberty! (784)Hacked, Attacked and a Golf HackBrian J KaremNov 28, 20262611ShareTranscriptWhile news continues to pile up, our president is off-duty again today.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty (785)Nov 28 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (786)Nov 26 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (787)Nov 25 • Brian J KaremA Supreme Court Justice with no decorumNov 25 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe normalization of election denialNov 25 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (788)Nov 25 • Brian J KaremA Disaster in the Brady Briefing RoomNov 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon