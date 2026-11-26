Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1816Countdown to Liberty! (786)Happy ThanksgivingBrian J KaremNov 26, 20261816ShareTranscriptOne day without fighting. That’s all I ask.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (787)Nov 25 • Brian J KaremA Supreme Court Justice with no decorumNov 25 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe normalization of election denialNov 25 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (788)Nov 25 • Brian J KaremA Disaster in the Brady Briefing RoomNov 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonA rush to judgment elevated by incompetenceNov 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe MAGA monster screams “fraud”Nov 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon