Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1913Countdown to Liberty! (791)Donald Trump has a buddyBrian J KaremNov 21, 20261913ShareTranscriptWell, he can call him a personal friend, but that doesn’t do the rest of us any good.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (792)Nov 20 • Brian J KaremThe First 100Nov 20 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (793)Nov 19 • Brian J KaremComing on January 6: “The First 100”Nov 19 • Brian J KaremCan we expect bipartisanship in 2027?Nov 19 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (794)Nov 18 • Brian J KaremWhat does the midterm Democratic victory meanNov 18 • Brian J Karem