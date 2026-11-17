Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1611Countdown to Liberty (795)Take the red pill or the blue pill Brian J KaremNov 17, 20261611ShareTranscriptWelcome to the Trump Matrix . . . you absolutely do not want this guy in charge in a crisis.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump thinks he’s a King3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremHegseth impeachment; just the beginning5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump’s connection to Epstein8 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSupreme Courts shouldn’t be political10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (796)Nov 16 • Brian J KaremThe MAGA Brand vs. the MAGA CultNov 16 • Brian J KaremEverything is for the “Audience of One”Nov 16 • Brian J Karem