Countdown to Liberty! (798)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2210Countdown to Liberty! (798)The facts are in - Trump can’t do the job.Brian J KaremNov 14, 20262210ShareTranscriptThe president can’t handle his job and the same problems others have solved, he cannot.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsWhat if Joe Walsh was King?8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshThe Democrats “Big Tent” Victory9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshCountdown to Liberty! (799)Nov 14 • Brian J KaremInvestigate Trump every dayNov 13 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshTrump is a symptom and product of a broken systemNov 13 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshWalsh commends a 60 Minutes interviewNov 13 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshJoe Walsh returns to independency Nov 13 • Brian J Karem and Joe Walsh