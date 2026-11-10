Countdown to Liberty! (802)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1615Countdown to Liberty! (802)What a day we’re having in the DistrictBrian J KaremNov 10, 20261615ShareTranscriptFrom disturbed graves, to Pete Hegseth - it was another day in the D.C. soup.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsStephen Miller: Destiny awaits7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe curious case of James O’Keefe11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHow do you define journalism and journalists?12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (803)Nov 9 • Brian J KaremThe Dana White joke that wasn’tNov 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe media desert landscape grows largerNov 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe role of “X” as an echo chamberNov 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon