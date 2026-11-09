Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/

Countdown to Liberty! (803)

Trump shows up in the Briefing Room
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem

Donnie showed up in the White House today - nuttier than ever.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.