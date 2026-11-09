Countdown to Liberty! (803)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/113Countdown to Liberty! (803)Trump shows up in the Briefing RoomBrian J KaremNov 09, 2026113ShareTranscriptDonnie showed up in the White House today - nuttier than ever.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe Dana White joke that wasn’t5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe media desert landscape grows larger6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe role of “X” as an echo chamber8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHegseth is quickly about to be impeached10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (804)Nov 8 • Brian J KaremJournalism - facing the facts of sustainabilityNov 8 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonElection Meltdown in the DOJNov 8 • Brian J Karem