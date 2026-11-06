Countdown to Liberty! (805)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1615Countdown to Liberty! (805)Panic, pandemonium, chaos . . . terror in the aisles. . .The Democrats are coming!Brian J KaremNov 06, 20261615ShareTranscriptWatching MAGA meltdown is like watching the WWE on acid.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump’s purely transaction - no ideology 8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahShould the Democrats strike deals with Trump?10 hrs ago • Brian J KaremFirst priorities for Democrats in January12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahAvoid vengeance - work for the people14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem"Just Ask the Press" LIVE post election breakdown23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Countdown to Liberty1 (808)Nov 4 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (809)Nov 3 • Brian J Karem