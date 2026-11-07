Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (805)

Bring on the UFC
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem

It’s all going down hill fast. Donald Trump has now suggested the head of the UFC as his press secretary - when it was suggested to him that he hire a woman who used to work in the department of defense as press secretary.

How do you confuse a bald, rich, white man with a black woman who has experience in press affairs? Is this like a Dan Sullivan thing?

How long before he blames the Democrats for this?

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